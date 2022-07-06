CHICAGO — Ex-Chicago alderman Patrick Daley Thompson was sentenced to four months in prison Wednesday for filing false tax returns and lying to federal regulators.

Thompson will also do one-year of supervised release after his prison time.

The former 11th Ward councilman was convicted in February. Prosecutors wanted two years in prison, his lawyers wanted probation.

Thompson’s the grandson of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley.

