CHICAGO — Jerry Taft, a former meteorologist at ABC 7, has died. He was 77.

Taft worked at Chicago’s ABC 7 for 33 years before retiring in January of 2018.

He passed away peacefully Thursday night surrounded by family members. No word on his cause of death.

Taft leaves behind his wife Shana, and his children Skylar, Storm, Dana and Jay.

On behalf of WGN News, our deepest condolences go out to the family of Jerry Taft and everyone at ABC.