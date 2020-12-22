FOP president responds, says Lightfoot is ‘throwing police under the bus yet again’

CHICAGO — The fallout continues from the Chicago Police Department’s botched house raid. All officers involved have been taken off the street and put on desk duty.

Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot detailed the changes she’s making in City Hall and also asked for the resignation of the city’s top lawyer over the weekend.

Lightfoot also said efforts to keep the video from going public have done serious damage to her reputation with many Chicagoans.

Police union president John Catanzara spoke to WGN Morning News Tuesday and said Lightfoot is “throwing police under the bus yet again to distract from her failures.”

Catanzara said the officers in the video did not do anything wrong.

“(The video), it’s hard to watch,” he said. But they didn’t do anything wrong. They have an obligation to protect their safety and the people that are with you when they enter a room like that or an apartment. And they have to sweep the whole thing. It was nothing malicious about the police action in that video.”

He said an informant gave the officers the right building to catch a suspect just the wrong home. Which is what Young told officers more than 40 times.



“The person in the house is never going to say, ‘You got me. The drugs are there, the guns are there,’” he said. “They are all going to say, ‘It wasn’t me.’”



Catanzara said he doesn’t have a problem with more checks on search warrants moving forward but he does have a problem with the mayors reaction to the raid.



Last week, the chief administrator of the police board recommended that Catanzara lose his job because of more than a dozen posts he made on Facebook dating back to 2016.

“The timing is strange,” Catanzara said. “I think it’s political to say the least.”