FOP issues ‘no confidence’ vote for Mayor Lightfoot, CPD Supt. David Brown

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s long awaited civilian oversite plan is said to be ready, just a day after the Fraternal Order of Police issued a no confidence vote for the mayor, Supt. David Brown and his second in command.

The vote of no confidence is symbolic, but FOP President John Catanzara hopes the mayor and police boss start paying attention to what they’re saying.

There is no love lost between Lightfoot and Catanzara, the two have been publically critical of each other since both were elected.

Catanzara has also butted heads with Supt. Brown, but the FOP’s vote of no confidence Wednesday night for both the mayor, Brown and his second in command Eric Carter, came from about 200 rank-and-file members.

Catanzara says the cities largest police union took the no confidence votes for two reasons: one, because the department has canceled the St. Jude parade for a second year in a row citing the pandemic as a reason.

“It’s a lack of respect for the Gold Star families and the cancelation of the St. Jude parade. Not only the Gold Star families, but the members, who look forward to remembering the fallen each year,” Catanzara said.

The FOP decided, however, to put on its own ceremony without the department’s help.

“The second part of the no confidence vote was the working conditions for our officers for the better part of a year now. And the lack of consideration for family life and social life,” Catanzara continued.

Working without a contract for more than three years, the FOP president says the city and department regularly canceled days off and made officers work 12-hour shifts, just in case something may happen, is upending members lives and eroding what little moral is left in the department.

Thursday’s vote came as word was coming out of City Hall that Lightfoot’s long anticipated civilian police oversite plan was ready.

Earlier this week, City Council’s Black and Hispanic caucasus presented a plan that Lightfoot rejected.

So far, it is unknown when we may see some details of the mayor’s plan.