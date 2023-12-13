CHICAGO — City Council is discussing several issues involving the Chicago Police Department Wednesday.

The biggest item for council members is the FOP contract. The FOP and Mayor Johnson’s administration agreed on a new deal to get rank-and-file officers five percent raises next year and in 2025. That’s double than the previous raise.

New stipends of $1,000 annually for officers with emergency medical, crisis intervention or bike training certificates.

There’s also a $2,500 retention bonus for every union officer.

On the operational side, CPD leaders will be able to create rotating teams of homicide investigators, who will take up all the murders in a particular area. They deal said they would work exclusively on those cases for one week.

But the most contentious part of the deal is police discipline. A council committee rejected an arbitrator’s ruling that would allow officers accused of serious wrongdoing to hold proceedings behind closed doors — bypassing the police board.

Mayor Johnson had urged the council the reject the arbitrators decision.

“I think the case law that the arbitrator is citing is what is going to rule the day,” Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd Ward) said. “Even if we vote no on this, which I think a lot of us would like to, we are going to end up back in circuit court and likely going to get ruled against by a circuit court judge.”

Transparency is a potential issue some council members see.

“If you pass this, you’re basically almost eliminating the police board — which is less accountability,” Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th Ward) said.

The meeting kicked off at 10 a.m.