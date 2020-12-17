FOP boss to officers: ‘They don’t give a damn when you die’

CHICAGO — The head of the Chicago police union is telling his officers the city doesn’t care about them.

“They don’t give a damn when you die,” Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 president John Catanzara told members during a Facebook Live discussion Wednesday night.

Catanzara backed-up that fiery claim by pointing to the November death of Officer Titus Moore.

As WGN Investigates previously reported, the department was hesitate to classify Moore’s death as “in the line of duty” and give him a funeral with full police honors. Moore was found dead inside his home. His family said the medical examiner confirmed to them he had tested positive for COVID-19 but the department insisted on waiting until a full toxicology report was complete.

After WGN Investigates got involved, nearly two weeks after Moore’s death, the department contacted the medical examiner and confirmed the COVID-19 test result and granted Moore a funeral with full honors.

An autopsy completed the day of the funeral listed COVID-19 as the primary cause of death.

“Please consider this when you’re out running and gunning, chasing,” Catanzara said on the Facebook Live. “I get it’s hard to turn that off. You see something. You think you want to jump in and get it. Well, just think about this department. They don’t give a damn about you.”

Police leaders attended Moore’s funeral and called his death “a loss for the entire city.” But Catanzara said the delay is evidence the City doesn’t support cops who have continued to work through-out the Covid-19 pandemic, which has now caused the death of four Chicago police officers.

“They don’t give a damn about you and your health when it comes to Covid and training,” Catanzara said. “They don’t give a damn when you die. They can say they do. But I’m a ‘rubber meets the road’ guy and they’ve yet to prove it on a major level. They’re all afraid of the mayor.”

A City Hall spokesperson did not immediately provide a response.

The police union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration are in heated contract negotiations. The current contract expired three-and-a-half years ago.