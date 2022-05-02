CHICAGO — A food truck plaza is being developed in a vacant Logan Square lot.

The city has big plans to redevelop a lot that sits at the corner of North Sacramento and Linden Place, which is located underneath El tracks. Officials plan to transform it into a food truck plaza.

“An illegally-used lot for a nearby mechanic, they were just dumping cars,” 32nd Ward Ald. Scott Waguespack said. “Here you can see it has oil stains, we were getting complaints all the time too.”

City Council approved an ordinance last week to redevelop the lot and another that sits northwest of Logan Apartments, located in the 2500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. That lot will be transformed into a 1,400 square foot plaza and amphitheater located next to the Andros Taverna Greek Restaurant.

“I think it’s the future of open space, try to find these little pocket places you see it in different parts of the world — whether you’re in Europe or Asia,” Waguespack said. “They’ve done a pretty good job with them there. For years, we’ve been trying To identify these lots.”

The food truck park could be ready later this year, the city said.

The cost for both projects will be between $600,000 to $800,000. Ald. Waguespack is hoping to secure city and state funds to help pay for it.