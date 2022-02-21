Food giveaway held in parking lot of Save-A-Lot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO — Community groups are coming together to help people who are living in a food desert on the city’s West Side.

Two weeks ago, a Save-A-Lot supermarket in West Garfield Park was closed by the health department due to a rodent infestation, leaving the people who live in the area without a place to get fresh produce.

On Monday, several community groups banned together to help residents. Local business owner Deshaun Nelson, along with volunteers from Rush University Medical Center, West Side United and the Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Group, helped pass out fresh produce and other grocery items.

About 100 families benefitted from Monday’s donations.

The Save-A-Lot’s temporary closure hammers home the need for another grocery option in the area.

Last October, an Aldi nearby was closed, leaving the Save A Lot, which has a history of issues with public health inspections, as the only option for people who live in West Garfield Park.

People who came by to pick up food Monday said they are hoping for a longterm solution, but for now these food giveaways are appreciated.

Residents can stop at the Save-A-Lot’s parking lot, located at 420 S Pulaski Rd., on Fridays and Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. to pick up groceries while the store remains closed.