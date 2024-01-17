Editor’s note: The video attached to this story first ran in May 2023 in a Marcus Leshock Coastin’ the Country feature.

CHICAGO — Chicagoans and visitors alike will soon get to experience what it would be like to fly over, around and through some of the city’s most notable landmarks.

FlyOver Chicago, an immersive attraction that will take guests on a flying journey through Chicago, announced Wednesday that it’s debut at Navy Pier is set for Friday, March 1.

A $40 million attraction built on Navy Pier to replace the former IMAX theater there, construction for FlyOver began last April when crews started gutting the space. Similar to Soarin’ at Walt Disney World’s Epcot, FlyOver’s Chicago journey will be shown on a 65-foot spherical screen, with flight-motion seats engineered to swoop, dip and turn so riders feel like they’re flying.

A rendering of FlyOver Chicago, the immersive attraction that will debut at Navy Pier on Friday, March 1. (PHOTO: FlyOver by Pursuit)

Comprising 48,000 square feet, FlyOver will be located directly across from the Chicago Children’s Museum at the west entrance of Navy Pier.

The news release announcing FlyOver’s debut calls the attraction a multi-sensory experience that incorporates leading drone technologies, aerial shots and first-person narratives to showcase Chicago from perspectives never seen before.

According to the release, FlyOver will transport 60 guests at a time, with complete sensory immersion using wind, mist and scents. Riders while be suspended while virtually climbing skyscrapers, diving straight down buildings, skimming sidewalks, swooping into landmarks like the Chicago Theatre, floating through fireworks, and more.

Some of the famous Chicago destinations highlighted within FlyOver, the release says, include Navy Pier, North Avenue Beach, Lake Shore Drive, the Chicago Theatre and the Joffrey Ballet.

The new Chicago attraction marks the fourth FlyOver for Pursuit, which runs unique attraction and hospitality experiences and has FlyOver attractions already located in Las Vegas, Reykjavik, Iceland, and Vancouver, Canada.

“Through this immersive storytelling experience, we wanted to capture the rich diversity of Chicagoans, their resiliency and the vibrant neighborhoods that weave the fabric of such an exceptional city,” said Lisa Adams, COO and Executive Producer of FlyOver, in the release.

“Chicago’s flying journey will ultimately engage and entertain viewers with a thrilling immersive urban experience that pushes the boundaries of escape.”

Additionally, the release says FlyOver will feature notable Chicagoans to help tell the stories behind the people and places that make the city “distinctive and spectacular.” These include acclaimed musician Corey Wilkes, Soul Children’s Choir CEO and founder Dr. Walt Whitman and Wrigley Field PA announcer Jeremiah Paprocki.