‘Flowers of Monet’ exhibit at Garfield Park Conservatory honors iconic French artist

CHICAGO — It may be six miles from the Art Institute, but the art of Claude Monet is being relived at the Garfield Park Conservatory.

Delayed for months because of the pandemic, the conservatory’s latest exhibit features vivid flowers and an explanation of how the garden was inspired by the iconic French artist.

“We have a couple of cool highlights throughout the garden that really do represent Claude Monet’s work in new and unusual ways,” said Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance employee Jennifer Van Valkenburg.

“The Flowers of Monet” features asters, dahlias, nasturtiums, rose standards and many other blooms. A living wall, inspired by the painter’s Water Lilies series, provides a unique interpretation of his work.

The living exhibit will remain open as weather permits and plants remain in good condition.

Entries will be limited to 30 minutes.