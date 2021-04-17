Flower and Garden Center in Palatine the perfect way to ring in spring

PALATINE, Ill. — Even though there could be snow this week, gardeners are moving forward with their spring planting.

As the sun rose today over beds and beds of gorgeous flowers at Knupper’s Flower and Garden Center, the birds remind us it’s spring, and opening day for the garden center.

“Everyone’s kind of itching to get out, get their hands dirty. There’s lots of color right now,” Alison Johnson of Knupper’s said.

Experts at Knupper’s can help customers pick the perfect plant and the perfect color, with a seemingly endless range of colors.

In addition to colorful flowers, the staff can help customers pick off herbs that can be snipped off and tossed into a dish in an instant.

“A lot of people first get into it with herbs because it’s really easy to incorporate into your cooking,” Kate Kysiak said.

If you’re concerned with the colder weather this week, just cover your plants and flowers with a sheet or pillow case. Hanging strawberry plants can also be a great addition to your garden.

Knupper’s is open today through June. Flowers, herbs and vegetables are a perfect addition to the home and garden after a very long winter.