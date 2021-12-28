Flights canceled at O’Hare, Midway again Tuesday

CHICAGO — As the snow accumulated Tuesday so did the mess at the airports.

Between omicron and the snow, the situation did not improve for many travelers at either O’Hare or Midway. It is the fifth consecutive day of travel problems.

According to the FlyChicago website 166 flights have been cancelled at O’Hare in the last 24 hours and 61 at Midway. Delays were also reported.

A statement from the Chicago Department of Aviation said:

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) supports its airline partners with customer service information when there are situations which might impact travelers at Chicago’s airports. Airlines at O’Hare and Midway International Airports are experiencing delays and cancellations due to winter weather and other conditions.

Passengers are advised to arrive early and contact their airline to check on the status of their flights.

Travelers WGN News spoke to said they feared their flights might be cancelled because of the ongoing staffing shortage. Nearly 3000 flights have been cancelled across the U.S. as covid cases surge. All of this obviously coming at the busiest time of year for air travel.

Twitter feeds for major U.S. airlines are filled with angry and frustrated customers trying to re-book flights or change them because of covid. Many saying they can’t get through over the phone.

Travelers are advised to check on flights ahead of time before arriving at the airport. And because covid rules continue to develop and change, to also keep up to date on those.