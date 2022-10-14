CHICAGO — A plane departing Chicago’s O’Hare Airport was forced to land shortly after take off after striking a bird Friday.
According to a statement from United Airlines, the Flight 1930 left Chicago and was en route to Miami when it experienced a bird strike.
“The aircraft landed safely and passengers deplaned at the gate,” the statement said.
Passengers were put on a new plane and that flight was expected to depart around 1 p.m., according to the statement.
