United flight en route to Miami experienced bird strike shortly after take off, airline says

CHICAGO — A plane departing Chicago’s O’Hare Airport was forced to land shortly after take off after striking a bird Friday.

According to a statement from United Airlines, the Flight 1930 left Chicago and was en route to Miami when it experienced a bird strike.

“The aircraft landed safely and passengers deplaned at the gate,” the statement said.

Passengers were put on a new plane and that flight was expected to depart around 1 p.m., according to the statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.