CHICAGO — Firefighters are battling a house fire Thursday evening on Chicago’s West Side.

The house fire is in the 100 block of North Waller.

This is in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

They were first called to the home around 3 p.m. The structure is three townhomes, however, fire officials said the fire was contained to just one home.

Sometime after they left the scene, fire officials said the fire rekindled. Flames were seen coming from the top of the house.

Neighbors said the homeowner, who is a law enforcement officer, was at work when the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.