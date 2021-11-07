Fitness fundraiser helps vets with PTSD transition back into normal life

On Sunday, the sounds of jump ropes hitting the ground filled the Atrium at the United Center.

The ‘Jump for Vets’ fundraiser raised funds for the Rag of Honor One, which helps veterans transition back into civilian life.

Sunday’s mission: provide past service members who have post-traumatic stress disorder a shot at a normal life.

Rag of Honor One organization hoped to raise $20,000 to pay for the treatment of 10 veterans for medical procedures not covered by the VA or health insurance.

The organization hopes to recruit more Chicagoans to jump on the cause moving forward.