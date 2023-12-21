CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is expecting seven more buses to arrive Thursday at the landing zone.

On Thursday, the city said it received its first permitted bus arrival after city council passed an ordinance last month.

“We are a sanctuary city and we want to be able to take care of everybody here,” 33rd Ward Ald. Rosanna Rodriguez said. “But we can’t do it on our own we need resources.”

The Latino Caucus demanded more help from the federal government in the form of funding and work permits for all undocumented asylum seekers.

“That is essential,” Decomractic Rep. Chuy Garcia said. “It’s critical for Chicago. It’s critical for New York, for Houston, all the other cities seeking to do everything they can. They cannot do it alone.”

The calls come as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vows to continue bussing and flying migrants to Chicago.

On Tuesday night, a private plane was chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and rough 100 migrants to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Abbott said his administration has bused nearly 83,000 migrants to sanctuary cities.

Chicago has received more than 24,000 so far.