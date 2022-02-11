First Look for Charity at 2022 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO — Friday night marks the First Look for Charity at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, a black tie event showing guests all the show has to offer for this year.

2022 is the 30th year of First Look for Charity, which has raised over $56 million since its inception.

2021 showed the show can operate in a different environment, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the show’s postponement until the summer.

The show’s chairman said they learned a lot of things from that, including that people really enjoyed getting outside and being in the cars.

There will be 6 indoor tracks as well as test drives outdoors.

That’s beneficial for people who aren’t able to see certain cars at dealerships right now due to the pandemic and chip shortages.

“One of the things that you should come down to the show because you can actually see some new cars, some new trucks, when you go to the dealer, you may not be able to see the brand you want,” auto show chairman Bill Haggerty said.