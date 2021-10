Jill Biden speaks prior to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaking during a Drive-In Rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 2, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Chicago for two days starting Tuesday.

The first lady is paying tribute to National Hispanic Heritage Month. Dr. Biden will join Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia for a tour of the National Museum of Mexican Art.

On Wednesday, Garcia will take her and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to the Arturo Velasquez Institute.

The first lady’s trip to the city is part of a series of listening sessions she is having with Hispanic communities nationwide.