CHICAGO — First Lady Jill Biden is set to make an appearance in Chicago on Thursday.

According to the White House, the First Lady is scheduled to visit the University of Illinois Chicago alongside actress and women’s health advocate, Halle Berry.

The White House said during her visit, the First Lady will highlight the importance of advancing research on menopause and women’s health, as part of the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research.

The First Lady is set to arrive at O’Hare by 12:45 p.m. Thursday and is scheduled to visit the university at 1:30 p.m.

Following her Chicago visit, the First Lady will then head to Groton, Connecticut, where she will attend a holiday gathering at the Submarine Force Museum as part of her “Joining Forces” initiative to support military families.