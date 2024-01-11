CHICAGO — First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Chicago Thursday as part of a White House intiative on Women’s Health Research.

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle is scheduled to greet the First Lady when she arrives at O’Hare airport around noon. They will then head to the University of Illinois at Chicago for an event highlighting research on menopause and other health issues.

Actress and women’s health advocate Halle Berry will join Dr. Biden at the event.

Following her Chicago visit, the First Lady will then head to Groton, Connecticut, where she will attend a holiday gathering at the Submarine Force Museum as part of her “Joining Forces” initiative to support military families.