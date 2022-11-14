ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — First lady Jill Biden greeted students Monday morning at Rolling Meadows High School to mark National Apprenticeship Week.

The White House is stressing job training and placement through apprenticeships.

After the Rolling Meadows stop, the first lady visited AON in Chicago, where they have a large apprenticeship program.

During her visit to AON, the Biden talked about pathways to careers and the importance of businesses implementing apprenticeship programs.

“Education has always been about jobs and it isn’t a red issue or a blue issue, it’s an American issue,” she said. “Create apprenticeships, work with the high schools and community colleges in your areas, mentor students, not because it will change life’s, though it can. Not because it will change your communities, though it will, but because when students here have the training that they need to succeed, your businesses will benefit.”

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said there are 1,000 apprenticeship events happening around the country this week.