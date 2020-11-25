First Chicagoans to receive vaccine by mid-December, according to city leaders

CHICAGO — As several COVID-19 vaccines are close to approaching distribution in the United States, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicago officials have revealed a plan to vaccinate the first Chicagoans by mid-December.

Lightfoot added that the first batch of vaccinations will go to the highest-risk health care workers, dealing directly with COVID-19 patients.

Chicagoans are still months away from widespread community vaccinations, leading Lightfoot to urge residents to not travel or congregate for Thanksgiving.

Chicago health officials are currently scouting out locations where residents can easily get vaccinated in the months ahead.

Top Chicago doctor Alison Arwady said federal vaccination programs will focus on area nursing homes, racing to vaccinate the most vulnerable as soon as possible.