Herman Pride meets with Related Midwest, Trane Technologies and HIRE360 to discuss his new groundbreaking business, Pride Pipe & Supply.

CHICAGO — Owner and President Herman Pride announced the launch of ‘Pride Pipe & Supply,’ the first Black-owned heating, ventilation and air conditioning company (HVAC) in the Midwest.

“Being the first Black-owned HVAC company in the Midwest is a dream come true and a long over-due milestone,” said Pride.

With the help of HIRE360, an organization that works to expand professional development and employment opportunities in trade and Related Midwest, a founding partner of HIRE 360, Pride Pipe & Supply was able to partner with Trane, a world leader in air conditioning systems, services and solutions.

“HIRE360 and Related Midwest are proud to support and invest in businesses like

Pride Pipe & Supply and other women and minority-owned businesses that provide innovative

solutions throughout the communities they serve,” said Don Biernacki, the executive Vice President of Construction at Related Midwest and Board Chair of HIRE 360.

Biernacki hopes to contribute to a more inclusive industry that reflects the world we live in.