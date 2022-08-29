CHICAGO — After a long delay, Monday was the first steps to create a civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department.

Mayor Lightfoot appointed the first seven members of the interim Community Commission for Public Safety. It comes 13 months after City Council passed civilian oversight of CPD.

“The most vital part of community safety is the community itself,” she said. “The commission’s primary mission is to make sure that community voices around public safety are being heard.”

The seven people named Monday will serve until next year when Chicago voters will elect members of district councils. Three people will serve in each of CPD’s 22 districts.

The district councils will work to improve public safety in their neighborhoods while the commission reviews police policy and makes recommendations for the police superintendent.

“This really comes out of the tragic murder of Laquan McDonald,” Lightfoot said. “We have an opportunity to do something different and frankly prove the skeptics wrong by making sure that this commission has real legitimacy.”

The mayor’s announcement come after nine people were killed and at least 25 others wounded in shootings this past weekend. Lightfoot argues year-over-year shootings and homicides are down, but lawmakers have grown restless.

“Mayor Lightfoot’s public safety strategy is not working and I don’t think she should say that it’s working because it’s failing. Any time you continue to say have people killed on the streets of Chicago, drag racing taking place downtown in Chicago areas,” State Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-Chicago) said. “People on the West and South Side complain about their kids can’t go outside and jump double-dutch. That’s a failure of a city.”

Ford, who ran for mayor in 2019, won’t say whether or not he’s going to try again. But he says public safety must be collaborative. No one person’s plan will end the violence.