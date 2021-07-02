Fireworks show returning to lakefront on Saturday

CHICAGO — The city announced that a fireworks show is once again returning to the lakefront on Saturday.

The show will begin at 9:30 p.m. and Chicago officials said residents and tourists will have a “wide spectrum” of viewing opportunities. The display will be visible from multiple locations along the lakefront from Grand Avenue to at least 55th Street to the south.

There will be no Fourth of July fireworks Sunday at Navy Pier, the city said.

The Chicago Fire will also host Atlanta United at Soldier Field Saturday night at Soldier Field. A short fireworks display will take place after the game at around 9:15 p.m. The game will also be shown on WGN.

The city is closing the Museum Campus at 7 p.m. due to the game.

City officials did not specifically say where the fireworks show will launch from.

On Friday, Chicago Supt. David Brown and other CPD commanders were called to a special City Council meeting to discuss gun violence and the safety plan for the weekend. The meeting followed a violent Thursday where a 9-year-old and an infant were both shot in the head in separate incidents.

A 22-year-old University of Chicago student was also critically injured after a bullet sprayed through a Green Line window and struck him in the back of the neck while he was sitting on the train.

Brown said there will be enhanced police coverage in all 22 districts — with a combination of patrols, crisis intervention specialists and city outreach workers focusing on high-crime areas.