Firework complaint calls in Chicago up 700% compared to last year, city says

CHICAGO — People setting off fireworks is nothing new, especially as July Fourth nears. But this year, it’s different. They are starting earlier and the fireworks are a lot more powerful.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said fireworks complaints to 911 have increased from 842 this time last year to 7042 this year – a 736 percent increase.

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins said fireworks complaint calls to his office are up 40 percent. He blames it in part on an increase in the number of illegal sales.

“Callers report that not only is the volume of the fireworks louder, but the length of time people are engaging in this activity seems to be lengthening,” he said. “Basically, people are able to drive to Indiana where fireworks sales are legal, load up the car or the van, drive back to Chicago, park in a parking lot or a gas station somewhere, open the trunk and make a lot of money.”

Residents in several parts of the city spoke to WGN News about amateurs lighting up the sky almost every night of the week. Complaints of noise, stress and sleepless nights are common.