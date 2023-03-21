CHICAGO — Four firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on the Far Southeast Side.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East 100th Street. When firefighters arrived to the scene the fire had spread from the home to two adjacent townhomes.

Fire officials said two firefighters had to be rescued after a second-floor ceiling collapsed while they were inside the townhouse. One of them was trapped for several minutes.

Those two firefighters, along with two others, were transported to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if the home had any working smoke detectors.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire department reports six to eight people were displaced due to the fire.