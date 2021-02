CHICAGO — Chicago firefighters rescued several people after a fire broke out in an apartment in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Thursday near 68th and Damen. The flames trapped two people upstairs until fire crews could set up a ladder to bring them down.

Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire was quickly estingushed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.