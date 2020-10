CHICAGO — A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion after battling an extra-alarm fire in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Officials say when fire crews arrived shortly before midnight Monday, a vacant house at 820 North Lawndale was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire had also spread to two neighboring buildings. All the occupants got out safely.

The building where the fire began collapsed.

The firefighter taken to a hospital for heat distress has been released.