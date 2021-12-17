Firefighter injured on Northwest Side ID’d, remains in ‘very critical’ condition

CHICAGO — A firefighter injured early Thursday morning in a deadly fire on the Northwest Side has been identified and remains in “very critical” condition.

The Chicago Fire Department said Friday morning that Mashawn Plummer, 30, was the firefighter critically injured in the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue at around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Plummer has been on the job for about a year and remains in “very critical” condition.

Fire officials said the fire started in the basement of the two-floor apartment building.

Two men were transported to Resurrection Hospital after receiving burns and one of them was later pronounced dead. A woman was also transported to Loyola Medical Center.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. At the time of the fire, the city was experiencing high wind gusts.