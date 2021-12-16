Firefighter, 3 others hospitalized after Belmont Central fire

CHICAGO — Four people, including a firefighter, were hospitalized after a fire in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire on the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said the fire started in the basement of the two-floor apartment building.

A woman was taken to Loyola Medical Center after receiving burns on her body. Two men were transported to another hospital after receiving burns, and the firefighter was taken to Community First Medical Center. They are all in serious to critical condition.

Annette Nance-Holt, Chicago fire commissioner, said the firefighter had been with the department for one year.

One neighbor said they were awaken by the high winds and smelled something burning from a couple of blocks away.

Firefighters have not determined the cause of the flames.

No further information was provided.