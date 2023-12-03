CHICAGO — Two fires have damaged the landmark Swift Mansion in Chicago.

The first fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of South Michigan.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, no injuries were reported.

Around 2:30 p.m., the fire had rekindled and flames were seen coming from the roof.

Lots of flames shooting out of the roof. So sad to see this beautiful building burning.

Owner James Otis said he did his best to put it out.

“The fire department and the police had to pull me from the second floor cause I wasn’t leaving until I tried to put out the fire,” Otis said.

The building house an innercity youth foundation started more than 30 years ago by Otis’ parents, Maurice and Christine Perkins.

“We been doing this, helping people from IDOC, from different locations,” Otis said. “We always help the youth with jobs, relocation.”

The organization houses folks who need some help getting back on their feet, for a variety of reasons.

10 people have been living in the space, including Otis.

He believes a resident who was unhappy with the recent plans to renovate started the fire.

“We believe somebody did it intentionally cause they were upset with having to leave cause we are gonna renovate,” Otis said.

For Otis, whose mother died in 2020, the heartbreak isn’t just the damage to the home.

“The thing I’m worried about is my mom’s stuff I can’t replace all my stuff, but I can’t replace that about her,” Otis said.

Dwayne Branch was amongst the neighbors drawn out to the street by sirens.

“It’s a heartbreaker,” Branch said. “It’s a cultural Bronzeville icon.”

Branch said he briefly volunteered inside to give tours.

“A lot of people think this is limestone but it’s marble,” Branch said. “Swift had it imported from Georgia and it wraps around the entire property.”