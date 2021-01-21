Fire inside West Side residential building leaves 2 dead, 1 injured after jumping to escape flames

CHICAGO — Fire ripped through a West Side residential building Thursday morning, leaving two people dead and a family in mourning as investigators search for a cause.

First responders received a call about a fire in a three-story residential building on the 500 block of north Lawler Avenue around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

“They escalated the alarm right away, due to the information of people being trapped in the building,” said Chicago Fire Department District Chief Marc Ferman.

Once crews arrived, they found a man on the ground outside the building after he jumped from the third floor to escape the flames.

“They said uncle Joe Willy jumped out the window, he was trying to save his other brother but he couldn’t get him, so he jumped and broke his leg and they took him to the hospital,” his niece Veronica Stigler said.

Fire officials say the blaze was so intense they had to exit the building and fight the flames from outside. Once it was safer to go back in, they found a female victim who didn’t make it.

While family members on the scene said a man remained unaccounted for, firefighters were forced to delay their search because the building was too structurally unstable after a portion of the third floor collapsed all the way to the ground.

Fire crews were able to go back in Thursday afternoon, when they discovered a second male victim, identified by family members as 58-year-old Warren Cooper.

58-year-old Warren Cooper was killed during a fire on the West Side Thursday morning (Photo provided by family)