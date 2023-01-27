CHICAGO — A fire broke out and destroyed a catering business near Midway Airport on the city’s Southwest Side.

The Chicago Fire Department was called to a building at 63rd and South Central Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

At least four engines, two trucks and a tower ladder responded to the scene for help. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

The building is located on a strip of several businesses including a family-owned deli, a catering business and a space that once housed a sports bar.

ComEd is reporting an outage in this area affecting about 235 customers. It is unclear if the issue is related to the fire. ComEd said the estimated restoration time is 9 a.m.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, fire crews remain on the scene as the fire is still active.