Fire damages 5 Belmont Cragin homes; firefighter hospitalized

CHICAGO — A fire in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood left fives homes damaged and a firefighter hospitalized.

Officials said the fire started around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 2400 block of North Mason Avenue in a coach house. Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but it spread fast and spread to the homes next to it.

A firefighter was hospitalized but was in good condition.

It is unknown if there were any other injures.

Thirteen people have been displaced due to the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.