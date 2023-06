CHICAGO — Chicago firefighters on Tuesday worked to contain an extra-alarm fire in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Fire officials say multiple engines responded to the scene at a truck and rail container storage yard at 50th and Morgan.

Crews doused the flames from all angles to keep the blaze from spreading to a nearby wooden pallet facility.

No word on the cause of the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

