CHICAGO — Emergency crews have responded to a building fire in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood.

Chicago fire was called to the 1500 block of W. Roscoe for a two-alarm building fire that officials say was confined to the building.

SEE ALSO: Man shot, killed by CPD outside of Irving Park bar ID’d

Multiple crews remain on scene, though officials say that the main fire has been extinguished.

According to Chicago fire, one person refused to be transported to the hospital.

Photo courtesy of CFD Photo courtesy of CFD

The fire is under investigation.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene. A WGN News crew is en route to the scene and working on learning more.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.