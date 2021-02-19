WATCH: Fire crews battle massive fire in Chicago’s Bridgeport

CHICAGO — Fire crews are at the scene of a massive blaze in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

The extra-alarm fire started around 7 a.m. Friday at a building in the 2700 block of South Lowe.

Power lines in the area were catching fire, causing a bigger problem for firefighters to control the flames.

When Skycam 9 arrived to the scene, fire crews were seen sliding down a ladder from the roof. One firefighter, who was stranded on the roof, was captured jumping to the building next door to safety.

According to Chicago fire officials, all crew members are accounted for. At least four people are being transported with non life threatening injuries.

Talk about bravery. A Chicago Firefighter jumped to safety from a roof to the building next door as they were fighting a fire at 2712 S Lowe. pic.twitter.com/xPfKboFd48 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 19, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for details.