CHICAGO — Chicago fire crews battled an extra-alarm fire Monday morning in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

The fire started at a two-story commercial building in the 2900 block of South Archer Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. The building houses a liquor store and a storefront church that has been vacant for about three weeks.

According to the liquor store owner, the fire started in the empty church.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation. No other injuries have been reported.