Fire crews battle extra-alarm blaze in Chicago’s West Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO — Fire crews battled and struck out an extra-alarm fire at an apartment building in the city’s West Woodlawn neighborhood.

The fire started around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday at a three-story, 30-unit courtyard building in the 6100 block of South Eberhart and quickly escalated to a three-alarm.

3 11 6108 Eberhart now struck out. No injuries. 30 unit courtyard building. pic.twitter.com/zFtuh3EkL5 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 2, 2020

Although there were working smoke detectors in the building, residents tell WGN News they did not hear them. One woman says she alerted neighbors by banging on their doors and screaming, “Fire! Fire! Please get out!”

Most of the residents were able to escape on their own, others needed assistance by fire crews.

Firefighters were able to rescue a cat from one of the units.

311 alarm fire 6100 block of Eberhart. Three story courtyard. EMS plan 1 no injuries searches clear so far. One cat rescued. pic.twitter.com/ltXvYnzr8P — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 2, 2020

According to fire officials, 22 adults and nine children are displaced due to the fire.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details