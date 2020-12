RICHTON PARK, Ill. — Fire crews battled a four-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Richton Park Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 7:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Canterbury Court.

According to officials, all residents made it safely out of the building and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unclear. No further details have been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.