CHICAGO — Firefighters have responded to a two-alarm blaze on Chicago’s Near West Side.

Photos courtesy of Chicago Fire Department

According to Chicago fire, the fire broke out in a parking garage of a multi-residential complex in the 700 block of S. Ashland.

Fire officials say there are no injuries.

Photo courtesy of @phattyCorpuscle

A WGN News crew is headed to the scene and working on learning more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.