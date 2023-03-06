CHICAGO — Fire crew battled a multi-story building fire Monday night on Chicago’s Near South Side.

Crews with Chicago fire responded just before 10 p.m. to the 5100 block of S. Union Ave. for a blaze at a two-and-a-half-story building in Chicago’s New City neighborhood.

Courtesy of Chicago Fire Department

Some of the fire has spread to a second building. As a result of the blaze and subsequent collapse, officials said firefighters have not yet been able to search the premises.

There is no word on what caused the blaze. Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.