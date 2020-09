CHICAGO — At least six people were injured, two of them critically, in a high-rise fire in the Loop.

Officials say the fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 32nd floor of a building at 400 East Randolph.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm. Those injured were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A pet was reportedly killed.

Officials say the fire appears to have been electrical in nature.