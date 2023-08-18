CHICAGO — A fire at a high-rise in the city’s Lake View neighborhood left one person hospitalized on Friday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Black smoke could be seen billowing from a window in the upper levels of the building near West Melrose Street and North Sheridan Road at around 5:50 p.m.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out on the 15th of the building and has been extinguished.

According to fire officials, the individual who was taken to the hospital was in critical condition.

Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out.

This is a developing story, stay with WGN News for the latest updates.