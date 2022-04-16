CHICAGO — The cause of a blaze that began shortly after Good Friday services at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood has been ruled accidental, Chicago fire officials confirmed.

Officials said the fire was caused due to roof work being done on the church, with the fire caused by the use of a propane torch.

More hotspots from the church were put out Saturday afternoon, nearly a day after the fire at the historic church was contained.

The enormous blaze caused the roof to cave in and resulted in extensive damage to the interior of the church.

“I’m just in total disbelief that our building, our beloved church is gone,” parishioner Stephanie Clark said.

Clark has attended Antioch for 51 years and said her memories within the walls will remain strong.

Gerald Dew, Antioch’s lead pastor, has said he has received calls of support from across the nation as the congregation prepares to hold Easter Sunday services at Calahan Funeral Home across the street.