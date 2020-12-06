‘Find me a match’: 8-year-old Chicago boy hoping for stem cell match

CHICAGO – On the Northwest Side, there was a drive-thru that could potentially save lives.

A life like Alfredo Diaz’s.

His mother, Natalia, said he’s a warrior who has battled more than should be acceptable at just eight years old.

Diagnosed with a rare genetic disease, IL 10 receptor deficiency, among other life-threatening issues it has caused, leads to a compromised immune system.

Diaz was diagosed as a baby.

“He’s been through a lot. Since he was one week old, he developed a very high fever of 103,” Torrez said. “He has a low immune system, which makes it easier for him to get viruses and infections.”

For years, she’s been fighting to find a DNA match for Diaz. Someone who could donate stem cells that could rebuild his defenses.

To help find that match and for countless others battling serious illness, a DNA swab drive-thru was set up in a McDonald’s parking lot Saturday. The goal is to add more DNA to the “Be The Match” registry.

Right now, 22 million people are on the list as potential donors, ready to help those who need stem cell transplants.

But so far after years of searching, none have matched Diaz.

“There’s not enough Hispanic donors,” his mother said. “Which makes it harder for us to find his DNA stem cell match.”

Diaz is quick to show his battle scars; bandages on both arms from daily injections of an immunosuppressive therapy that, for the most part, helps keep him stable.

As we get closer to the time of the year we all like to give back in, Diaz has a wish list ready to go.

“Find me a match,” Diaz said.

To join the donor registry, click here or text CHIWISH to 61474.