Final weekend of Montrose Bridge demo work

CHICAGO — Crews will demolish the final (and sixth) section of the Montrose bridge over the Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) this weekend.

Driver’s should expect delays in the overnight and morning hours.

Here are the lane blockages to watch for during the following times:

10 p.m. Friday – 10 a.m. Saturday

10 p.m. Saturday – 10 a.m. Sunday

10 p.m. Sunday – 5 a.m. Monday

-Outbound Kennedy – Reduced to three lanes approaching Addison

-IB Kennedy – Reduced to one lane approaching Montrose with traffic diverted into the express lanes by midnight each night. Traffic will then not be able to exit until Armitage.

-IB Kennedy – Full traffic stopes near Montrose each night starting at 1 a.m. that will last no longer than 15 minutes.

In addition, one left lane will be closed in each direction of the expressway approaching Montrose throughout the weekend (10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday).

Pedestrians accessing the CTA Blue Line station at Montrose Avenue can also expect intermittent 15- minute sidewalk closures between 1 and 8 a.m. Saturday and between 1 and 4 a.m. Sunday and Monday.

The south portion of the Montrose bridge was demolished and rebuilt last year. The first two sections of the north portion of the bridge have been demolished and this weekend, crews will demolish the final section that runs over the Kennedy Express Lanes and the CTA Blue Line’s Montrose Station.

The Montrose bridge project is expected to be completed this summer.

It was originally slated to be done in December, however, IDOT said the project was delayed mostly due to steel procurement issues caused by the pandemic, along with a winter shutdown.