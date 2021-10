RIVER GROVE, Ill. — A service was held Saturday in River Grove to remember a World War II soldier whose remains were finally identified.

Sgt. Francis Wiemerslage was killed in action when his plane exploded over Zuhlsdorf, Germany during World War II on March 2, 1945.

In 2017, his brother submitted his DNA to compare it to remains unearthed in a field in Germany. Wiemerslage’s remains were finally identified this summer, giving his family and loved ones much needed closure 76 years later.