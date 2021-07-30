Fiesta Del Sol is back in Pilsen complete with its own vaccination site

CHICAGO — Whether you’re stuffing your faces with of the best Latin food or going on awesome carnival rides, Fiesta Del Sol is back. But with the Delta variant, there are some concerns as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Just like Lollapalooza, the festival is expected to bring in thousands to the heart of Pilsen.

The festival kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday. Gates will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

It takes up eight blocks on Cermak as booths showcase some of the best tacos, tamales and tostadas in town.

The Latino community has been hit hard by the pandemic and organizers said they have stepped up to make sure attendees are safe.

“It’s different, we are encouraging people to use face masks,” Co-chair Blanca Acevedo said.

The festival also has its own COVID-19 testing and vaccination site. They’re offering incentives for children 12 and older to get vaccinated with free mega passes for rides.

Saturday will also feature a job expo, which also took place on Thursday and Friday.

The vaccination site is located at 2100 S. Morgan St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointments are necessary.